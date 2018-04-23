City re-timing traffic lights to allow more time for pedestrians to cross

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver's downtown traffic signals are in the process of getting a major overhaul... They're being re-timed.

Considering the city's overwhelming growth, there are now more pedestrians, bikes, light rail riders and one-way streets that are now two-way streets downtown.

When it comes to cross walks, the new federal standard is to give people one second for every three-and-a-half feet they have to cross.

And it turns out we're taking more time to make that crossing, so that will be a big part of the re-timing.