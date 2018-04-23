Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to boy

LONDON — The Duchess of Cambridge delivered her third child, a boy, on Monday, Kensington Palace announced.

The boy was born at 11:01 a.m. London time (4:01 a.m. MDT) and is the fifth in line to the throne.

He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces. The child and mother are doing well, Kensington Palace said.

Prince William was present for the birth of his son.

The 36-year-old duchess and her husband traveled by car from their Kensington Palace home to the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in central London, on Monday morning.

William and Kate married in 2011 and have two other children: Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 next week.

Both were born at the same hospital, as were William and his younger brother Prince Harry.

The baby is Queen Elizabeth II’s sixth great-grandchild and fifth in line to the throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and the two older siblings.

The new arrival will bump Prince Harry to sixth place in the line of succession.

The 36-year-old duchess, formerly Kate Middleton, carried out her last official engagement on March 22 before going on maternity leave.

As in her previous pregnancies, Kate suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness.

Officials announced both her previous pregnancies before the traditional 12-week mark because she was too unwell to attend public engagements.

The birth was overseen by consultant obstetrician Guy Thorpe-Beeston and consultant gynecologist Alan Farthing — who were also called in for the births of George and Charlotte — as well as the hospital’s midwives.

Like the baby’s older siblings, the child’s full title will be His Royal Highness, or Prince, followed by several given names, which were not released.

Many are betting on a traditional royal name for the baby, with bookmakers saying Arthur and James are the most popular guesses.

Monday is St. George’s Day, England’s national day, but the name is already taken by the baby’s big brother.