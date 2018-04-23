Please enable Javascript to watch this video

April is National Donate Life Month. It’s a time to raise awareness about the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation.

That’s something Justin Wilson’s family knows about. The IndyCar driver and Colorado resident died in a freak accident in 2015 during a race at Pocono Raceway. A piece of debris from a crash ahead flew back and hit his head. He later died.

It was a devastating time for his younger brother, Stefan, who is also an IndyCar driver. But he is proud knowing that his brother was an organ donor who saved five lives. “Just the fact that those five families have got someone here with them today because of a decision that Justin made is pretty impactful,” Stefan said.

Stefan now lives in Colorado and is doing what he can to raise awareness. He’s partnered with Andretti Sports and the “Driven 2 Save Lives” campaign. He will race in the Indianapolis 500 in May using his brother’s number 25. On the car you will see the names of 25 patients who are waiting for life savings transplants.

The Donor Alliance hopes this will get the public’s attention. “Right now in Colorado we have about 2500 people who are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. That`s a lot of Coloradans who could use a hero, and that’s why we want people to register as an organ, eye, and tissue donor,” said John Romero with Donor Alliance.

You can register to be a donor at the DMV or online at www.donatelifecolorado.org.