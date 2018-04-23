A debate over full strength beer at grocery stores is happening again at the State Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - In 2016, State Lawmakers passed a sweeping reform bill aimed at addressing alcohol sales in Colorado.

Currently, full strength beer is only allowed in handful of grocery stores in state. Most full strength beer sales take place at liquor stores and select grocery stores in Colorado.

Most Convience Stores and Grocery stores can only sell 3.2 beer in Colorado.

Because of the alcohol reform bill, beginning in 2019, most 3.2 beer sellers will be able to sell full strength beer.

That news is not sitting well with some people - including Carolyn Joy - owner of Joy Wine and Spirits in Denver.

“What could happen to my business and to many small businesses would be devastating,” Joy said.

Lawmakers are not debating restricting 3.2 sellers from becoming full strength beer sellers.

They are however debating possible new regulations for grocery stores and convience stores to follow.

Some of the proposed changes include restricting the shelf space for selling alcohol at some convience and grocery stores.

Other possible restrictions include limiting the total number of alcohol sales to stores that have at least 20 percent of their total revenue in food.

Finally there is also a discussion on age requirements. Liquor store owners say people 21 years of age or older may only sell beer at their estamblishments. Under current guidelines the new “beer stores” could allow 18 years old to sell it.

“The government is treating one group of businesses one way and another group of businesses another,” Senator Chris Holbert, a sponsor of the legislation who is trying to seek some common ground said.

Convience stories are not taking well to the news.

Grier Bailey who represents convience stores in Colorado said many stores employ teenagers and most gas stations don’t sell enough food to meet the 20 percent threshold.

“There are a lot of Shell stations, a lot of CONOCo stations that just don’t have the inside sales to meet that 20 percent threshold,” Bailey said.

Many amendments are expected to this legislation as it works its way through the Colorado Legislature.

One area of discussion - convience stores near schools and whether they should be allowed to sell 3.2 beer.

UPDATE: A committee amendment removed the shelf space restriction. The State Senate State Affairs Committee will debate on whether to advance this bill later this week