Sunshine and mild temperatures return to end the weekend

After a wet and gloomy start to our weekend, Sunday will offer more sunshine and a major bump in temperatures. To start off our Sunday, some early morning fog has been reported along the northeastern plains. Visibility has dropped as low as a mile in some areas. Expect fog to burn off by the mid-morning hours.

Temperatures will reach the middle 60s this afternoon in Denver, with highs staying in the 40-50s in the high country. Despite a few high clouds, expect a mostly sunny afternoon and light wind out of the east.

Monday will start off quiet, but as clouds build, our next chance for rain will move in. Snow will start for the mountains by the afternoon, with a few scattered rain showers moving through the Denver metro area in time for the evening drive.

Lingering rain will transition over to snow for some across Denver by the start of the morning drive on Tuesday. Plan on slick and icy roads, but at this time, snow is not expected to accumulate. Temperatures will max out near 50 by Tuesday afternoon with occasional showers continuing.

We’ll dry out for a day on Wednesday as temperatures climb back into the middle 60s, which is average for late April in Denver. Our next system will start to impact the area as early as Thursday with a few isolated showers. Not everyone across the state will see rain, as showers will stay spotty and scattered.

An early preview of the upcoming weekend looks quiet, with highs Friday and Saturday reaching back into the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

