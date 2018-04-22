Rockies place Carlos Gonzalez on 10-day DL

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have placed outfielder Carlos Gonzalez on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.

Gonzalez was injured diving for a ball in right field in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and the roster move was retroactive to Thursday.

Manager Bud Black says Gonzalez is able to hit but he is limited running the bases and cannot play defense.

Gonzalez is hitting .235 with three home runs. He agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract with Colorado on March 12.

Colorado also optioned outfielder Mike Tauchman to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday and recalled outfielders David Dahl and Noel Cuevas from the Isotopes.

Dahl hit .315 with seven home runs in 63 games in 2016 but missed last season because of a stress reaction in his ribcage. He is making his season debut in left field against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.