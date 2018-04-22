Parker police thank 9-year-old who turned in envelope of cash

PARKER, Colo. — Parker police took to Facebook to thank a 9-year-old girl who found an envelope of cash while walking home from school recently.

Police said that Avalon found an envelope full of more than $200 cash and turned it into police.

“We rewarded Avalon with our first ever Citizen of the Day award,” Parker police wrote on Facebook. “It was great to see how proud Avalon’s mom and Dad were of her as we toured the Police Department.”

“After receiving her certificate from Chief King and Deputy Chief Tsurapas, she met several of our Officers, K-9 Kato and got to climb in a patrol car.”