DENVER — One person died following a two-car crash on Interstate 70 near Stapleton early Sunday morning, according to Denver police.

Police first tweeted about the crash around 4:30 a.m. and the eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed for several hours.

One other person was severely injured in the crash, police said.

The interstate fully reopened around 7:30 a.m.

It is unknown what led to the crash.