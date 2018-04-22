Man steals vehicle with dead body inside from Denver nursing home

DENVER — A man stole who stole a vehicle from Brookshire House, a Denver nursing home, unwittingly took a deceased passenger for a quick ride Sunday.

The vehicle belonged to an unnamed funeral home but was parked at the nursing home at 4660 E. Asbury Cir. when it was stolen.

Police received the report of a stolen vehicle just before 4:00 p.m. but found it abandoned with the body inside roughly 35 minutes later.

The suspect dumped the vehicle at 4500 E. Jewel and is currently on the run.

If you have any information about the crime, call local police.