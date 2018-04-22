Fire crews rescue fallen climber stuck between rocks near Fort Collins

Poudre Fire Authority were called to rescue a fallen climber who found himself between a rock and a hard place Sunday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the popular Duncan’s Ridge climbing area, just off Skyridge Lane, shortly after 2:00 p.m. on the report of a fallen climber.

The man was still attached to his climbing rope when he fell and friends were able to pull him to the top of a rock before crews arrived to offer medical assistance.

At roughly 2:18 p.m., responders put the man into a specialized rescue basket and safely transported him to a waiting ambulance.

Authorities with Poudre Fire Authority said the man suffered a moderate injury but was alert, conscious and talking when he was transported.