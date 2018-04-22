Amber Alert issued for 18-month-old missing from Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. — An Amber Alert has been issued for an 18-month-old girl who went missing from Brighton on Sunday morning.

Authorities say that Madilynn Ronquillo was last seen with her mother, 28-year-old Brittany Martinez, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Martinez is said to be driving a grey 2010 Toyota Corolla with New Mexico Plate LRW-802 with a Hello Kitty sticker in rear window.

She is described as 5-foot-4-inches, 140 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Brighton police told FOX31 and Channel 2 that Martinez is not a suspect in any crime, but has left text messages with relatives indicating she may be emotionally distraught, causing concern for her child’s safety.

Anyone who sees Martinez or the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately or call Detective Michael Payne at 303-655-2367.