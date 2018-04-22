Douglas County School District cancels classes for teacher protest

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County School District joins the ranks of other large districts cancelling classes due to teachers attending a rally at the state capitol on April 26.

Douglas County is the third largest district in the state with 68,000 students.

Last week, so many Englewood teachers decided to head to the Capitol that the district cancelled classes.

Jefferson County teachers will walkout on Thursday, so that district won’t hold classes for a day.

Cherry Creek, Adams 12 Five Star, and Poudre will cancel their classes on Friday, while Denver Public Schools will be on a half day.

A statement from Douglas County Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday saying that they do not take the decision lightly and “recognize that this presents challenges for many of our families. However, with over 500 of our educators out, we will simply not be able to provide a safe and effective learning environment for all our students.”

District charter schools, who manage their own staffing, will remain open and operating on a normal schedule.

Douglas County School District staff members who choose to attend the rally will need to take personal leave, as the day is still considered a workday.