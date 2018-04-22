Denver brewery that’s all about inclusiveness goes viral

DENVER — A brewery in Denver is going viral, because of it’s employees and business model.

60 Second Docs recently made a video about Brewability Lab, near I-70 and Peoria Street, which now has nearly 2.5 million views.

The brewery has been serving pints of pale and more for about a year and a half.

The buzz doesn’t so much come from what flows from the tap, but what’s in the heart of the employees and what the business is all about.

“There are so many breweries out there that have such good beer, the fact that we’re selling a space for people is really what separates us,” said Tony Saponaro, a “beertender” and tour guide.

The people Saponaro’s talking about have what the brewery describes as various abilities. Without the brewery, they might be left to work jobs that aren’t so fulfilling.

“You wouldn’t think it would be that big of a deal, but there’s just not a lot of employment for people with disabilities,” Saponaro told FOX31. “And the employment they do have, there’s not necessarily a lot of coaching and teaching.”

Some of that teaching at Brewability Lab comes from it’s founder, Tiffany Fixter.

She ran a day program for adults with developmental disabilities before she started the brewery.

Brewability Lab and its concept have been such a success, that Fixter is opening up a restaurant with the same concept.

Pizzability is set to open soon in Cherry Creek.