Death and Co, award-winning New York City cocktail bar, opening Denver location

DENVER — One of New York’s trendiest bars will open a Denver location in a few weeks. It will be the cocktail bar’s second location in the world.

Death and Co. will open to the public on May 1, according to the bars’ Instagram page. It will will be part of the new Ramble Hotel located at 25th and Larimer streets in RiNo.

Death & Co has been named the Best American Cocktail Bar and called New York City’s Most Influential Cocktail Bar by Thrillist.

Plans for the new bar and hotel were announced in August 2016.

The cocktail bar will be the first thing you see when you walk into the 50-room boutique hotel. The bar has been open in Manhattan’s East Village for 11 years.

The Ramble was developed by a local firm who wanted to keep the industrial feel of the neighborhood with elegance on the inside.

They told FOX31 and Channel 2 in February that they hope it will become a spot for locals and not just tourists.