Avalanche fans disappointed in final score but proud of season

DENVER -- Avalanche fans filing out of the Pepsi Center Sunday night said they were disappointed in the final score of the game, but proud of the team's season.

Ahead of the Avalanche's sixth game of the season, hopes were high. Fans yelled and cheered heading into the game, waving Colorado Avalanche flags and dressed in burgundy and blue.

"Playoff season, you know, it’s awesome I love it," said Emilio Arvizo.

However it didn't take long for playoff dreams to start to deflate as the Nashville Predators quickly scored two goals in the first period.

"The way we have been playing, we are a little flat-footed," said John Cornacchia.

In the end, the Avalanche lost 5-0.

Fans walking out of the game said the score was heartbreaking, but they were proud to see their team make it so far this season.

"At the end of any series, any game, it’s just about being a hockey fan," said Nate Espinoza. "Just trying to stay positive, look forward to the next season to get going."