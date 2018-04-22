70s return Monday with chances of snow by Tuesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Front Range saw beautiful weather conditions today with sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Temperatures will warm to the 70s Monday afternoon with a cold front bringing big changes by Tuesday morning.

Colorado will start off Monday with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions state-wide. Winds will pick up in the afternoon and cloud cover will increase as a cold front pushes in. Temperatures will cool quickly Monday evening with scattered showers and storms developing.

Showers will continue off and on from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning but will transition from rain to snow as temperatures cool down early Tuesday morning. It is possible that some lingering snow showers will still be around for the Tuesday morning commute.

Accumulations will be small in the lower elevations. Most places will not see accumulation although it is possible for metro Denver to see less than an inch on the cooler surfaces. The Palmer Divide could see an inch or two of accumulation with 2-6 inches in the mountains.

Temperatures will only reach the upper 40s on Tuesday afternoon as snow showers clear out.

Dry and mild weather will move back in on Wednesday with afternoon highs reaching 66 degrees.

More unsettled weather will move in on Thursday with highs in the 50s and a 20% chance of showers.

Drier weather moves in on Friday with highs climbing to the 70s through the weekend.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.