29-year-old man credited for saving lives during Nashville Waffle House shooting

NASHVILLE — A 29-year-old man is credited for saving several lives after he disarmed a man who opened fire on a Nashville Waffle House on Sunday morning.

Four people were killed in the shooting and several others were wounded.

The carnage stopped only because of the heroics of a customer who heard the gunshots and hid near the restaurant’s bathrooms.

Police said the customer, identified by a relative as James Shaw Jr., monitored the gunman’s moves from afar and jumped into action when he saw an opportunity.

Meet James Shaw, Jr. – the hero who single handedly tackled and disarmed the mass shooter at the Waffle House in Tennessee. This man put his body on the line, snatched the AR-15 away from him, and saved so many lives. https://t.co/xe8kmp052m pic.twitter.com/KW9RB4KlOn — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) April 22, 2018

Shaw told the Tennessean in an interview that he was “just trying to get myself out. I saw the opportunity and pretty much took it.”

The newspaper said Shaw was grazed by a bullet, treated and released.

“When I was in the ambulance to hospital I kept thinking that I’m going to wake up and it’s not going to be real,” Shaw said. “It is something out a movie. I’m OK though, but I hate that it happened.”

“He saw the gunman looking at his rifle. At that point, the shots had stopped. So he decided to rush the gunman, actually wrestled that assault rifle away, tossed it over the counter. At that point, the gunman then fled,” Metro Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron said.

“He is the hero here, and no doubt he saved many lives by wrestling the gun away and then tossing it over the counter, and prompting the man to leave.”

Police said the assailant shed his jacket and fled on foot. Later Sunday morning, he apparently “clothed himself with a pair of pants,” Aaron said.