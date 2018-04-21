Sunshine and 60s return Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Precipitation will continue to clear out from north to south Saturday evening. Clearing skies and calm winds will lead to overnight fog creating low visibility on the roads.

Fog and cloudy skies will begin to clear by mid morning on Sunday, making way for sunshine and mild temperatures the rest of the day. Denver's afternoon high temperature will reach 66 degrees.

60s and sunshine return tomorrow (after morning fog)... enjoy! #cowx pic.twitter.com/jUM2MMDPs8 — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) April 21, 2018

The mountains will see mild temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s Sunday with a few light isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. Minimal accumulation is expected from these with most places staying dry.

Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s Monday along the Front Range. There is a 20 percent chance for scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday's highs will cool to the low 50s with more chances for rain showers in the afternoon. Wednesday will be dry with highs in the 60s. Another round of showers and storms are possible Thursday afternoon.

