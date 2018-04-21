× Snow, rain mix continues through start of our weekend

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the central mountains until noon Saturday. We’re starting off our Saturday with periods of heavy snow in some areas, wintry mix in others where temperatures continue to hover near the freezing mark. As temperatures warm through the morning hours, any snow will transition over to rain for the lower elevations, with snow continuing in the mountains.

Totals will range from an additional 1-3 inches for the mountains, and in total, 1-2 inches for the Denver metro area and eastern plains. Conditions will gradually dry out by the afternoon as highs stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend to be outdoors, with plenty of sunshine, light wind and seasonal temperatures. Highs in Denver will jump into the middle 60s, with 50s expected in the mountains.

Our week ahead looks fairly active, with multiple chances of rain and snow across the state. Scattered showers will develop by Monday afternoon, and with highs in the upper 60s, expect all of Colorado to see rain to start. Showers will linger into the overnight hours on Tuesday, with higher elevations seeing the switch over from rain to snow. In Denver and the eastern plains, expect temperatures to stay above freezing, leaving rain to start our morning commute on Tuesday.

Conditions will dry out by Wednesday, with sunshine and 60s to return. But the pleasant, quiet weather is short lived, as another shot at rain returns by Thursday. Showers look scattered, so not everyone statewide will see rain. This system passes through by Thursday night, with sunshine and 60s returning to end our week on Friday. An early preview of the upcoming weekend looks pleasant as well, with 60s and 70s and plenty of sun.

