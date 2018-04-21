Rare ‘corpse flower’ set to bloom in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona’s second-largest city is about to be its stinkiest. The Tucson Botanical Gardens is home to an infamous ‘corpse flower,’ and it is estimated to bloom this weekend.

Also known as the Amorphophallus titanum, the flower takes about 10 years before it blooms for the first time. When it does finally open, the bloom is brief; it only lasts about 24 hours.

The smell it emits is extremely powerful and akin to rotting flesh. National Geographic explained that while the rare flower smells terrible to humans, it is very effective at attracting insects.

A live stream from YurView Arizona shows visitors to the gardens taking pictures with the giant flower, nicknamed “Rosie,” according to Tucson News Now.

The flower has already passed its expected bloom date. It could open at any time.

The wait will be shorter for Rosie’s second bloom, which is expected in about two years.