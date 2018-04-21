Nurses make special prom sendoff for West Metro firefighter with cancer, daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A girl's senior prom is often one of the best highlights of high school. Even with the perfect night all planned out for one local family, something is little different this year.

“It’s her hard to believe our youngest is done with high school,” mother of two Jenn Moran said.

“I’m so excited,” said Mady Moran, Jenn's daughter and high school senior.

Dances are something the whole Moran family gets into, especially senior prom.

“We do everything together,” Jenn Moran said.

This year, one really important person can't be there to watch Mady leave for the dance or embarrass her at pictures with the neighborhood. It's the one person that would do anything to be there: her father.

Dan Moran is in the hospital with Leukemia. He's set to have a transplant in a couple of days and can't leave. However, Dan didn't let cancer come between him and his daughter.

The nurses at Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center decorated a room just like it would be at prom.

“This was amazing. I just asked if I could pin my daughter's corsage on and the nurses turned this whole thing into a party room,” Dan said.

There was a bow-tie for dad and a corsage for Mady. A private room set up with juice, cake, music and decorations. Mady stopped by all dressed up before she went to prom.

Dan Moran is a West Metro firefighter. His wife says doctors believe he was diagnosed with Leukemia because of exposure on the job.

If you would like to help the family as Dan goes through a second transplant, you can find a link to their GoFundMe here.