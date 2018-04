Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- If you are looking for a cheaper 'Airbnb' option, a Volkswagen van may be up your alley.

At the corner of West 33rd Avenue and Pecos Street, you’ll see a vintage van for rent for the night.

It’s a van with most amenities, except a shower and bathroom, which are found on the property behind the van.

Depending on availability, the van will run you between $50-$100.

Endless Summer meet one unique Sleepover.