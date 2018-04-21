× Making sure infants are born healthy is focus of March for Babies event

DENVER — Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, is proud to again support the March for Babies Saturday.

Channel 2’s Deborah Takahara emcees this inspiring event which begins at 10 a.m. at City Park in Denver.

When you join March for Babies you stand with thousands of people across the country who share your commitment to building a brighter future for us all.

March of Dimes raises money to expand programs and educate medical professionals to make sure that moms and babies get the best possible care.

You can help in the fight for the health of all moms and babies. Because when a society supports every family, we all win. When we come together, even the toughest problems can be solved.