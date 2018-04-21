Crews making significant progress on Skipper Island Fire near Fruita

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are nearing full containment of a fire that closed Interstate 70 near Fruita earlier this week. The town is between Grand Junction and the Utah-Colorado border.

The Skipper Island Fire is 100 percent contained north of the interstate. It is 70 percent contained to the south of the highway, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews closed I-70 Thursday afternoon as the wildfire crossed the highway. It reopened later that night.

Students from Shelledy Elementary School give firefighters thank you notes. The sheriff’s office shared pictures of firefighters with the notes Friday.

The sheriff’s office said the fire has burned about 220 acres. However, no homes or structures have been burned.