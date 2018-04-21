Colorado man bitten by shark in Hawaii previously attacked by bear, rattlesnake

Honolulu — A Colorado man attacked by a shark in Hawaii earlier this week had earlier encounters with a bear and rattlesnake, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

20-year-old Dylan McWilliams, of Grand Junction, was bitten by a shark Thursday while swimming off the island of Kauai. He suffered several cuts to his leg, which can be seen in one of his recent Facebook posts.

McWilliams said he believes a tiger shark bit him.

“That was the scariest part. I didn’t know where the shark was, and I didn’t know if he would come after me again,” he told the Star-Advertiser.

This was not McWilliams’ first painful bite from a wild animal; in fact, it was his third.

Last July, he was attacked by a bear in Colorado. The bear bit his skull, grabbed his head and dragged him about 12 feet from where he was sleeping, FOX31 reported. The bear was later euthanized.

The Star-Advertiser reported McWilliams was also bitten by a rattlesnake while hiking in Utah about 3-1/2 years ago.

“My parents are grateful I’m still alive,” he told the Hawaiian paper.