Colorado kids sell lemonade to make veterans smile

MEAD, Colo. -- Two kids from Mead hosted their third annual lemonade stand to raise money for Honor Flight of Northern Colorado.

Maisie and Jackson McPherson along with their parents started a lemonade stand three years ago to generate money to send veterans to Washington, D.C. through Honor Flight. Honor Flight is a program that flies veterans for free to the U.S. capitol to tour memorials.

On Saturday, Maisie, Jackson and their friends passed out lemonade and collected donations. Maisie dreams of sending two planes of veterans to Washington.

"They fought for us and it’s nice to give stuff back for what they did for us," said Maisie.

Maisie's mother Jennifer McPherson said she's proud of her children and the work they are doing for veterans.

"It’s really important to teach our kids about our veterans. They are the backbone of our country and we have to put them on a pedestal," said Jennifer.

Among those in attendance on Saturday was Lucky McGinty, a World War II veteran who is also the McPherson's neighbor.

"It’s really marvelous," said McPherson. "Even with this weather, it’s something, isn’t it?"

As of Saturday afternoon, the group raised $5,817. Jennifer McPherson expects the final donation count to reach $6,000.