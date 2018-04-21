× Burglary suspect dies at hospital after suffering injuries

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police responded to a burglary in progress early Saturday morning at an automotive repair shop on East Colfax Avenue. When they arrived a little after 2:30 a.m., they could see a suspect inside the business on a security camera feed who had some injuries. He later died.

This happened at 9230 East Colfax Avenue, just east of Yosemite Street.

“Officers entered the business and found the male to be armed with a lethal cutting instrument,” a statement from Aurora police said. “In the presence of Officers, the male began to inflict injury to himself with the cutting instrument. As Officers approached the male, who was still armed with the cutting instrument, officers gave verbal orders and attempted to de-escalate the situation.”

Officers said he threatened them and they used “less lethal options” to try to stop him.

He “then resumed inflicting injuries to himself. The suspect then retreated and barricaded himself in another room inside of the business. In this room, officers ultimately found the male to be unresponsive.”

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Denver police responded to assist with the investigation.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the manner in which he died. His name has not been released.