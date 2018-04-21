Acclaimed Denver photographer speaks out about being a DACA recipient

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- An award winning Denver photographer is now speaking out publicly about his immigration status, something he had previously kept secret.

For years, Kevin Alexander, 27, has been behind the camera making people look beautiful. All the while, he has been battling internal strife of his own.

Alexander recently began speaking publicly about his immigration status. He said telling the world he was at risk of being deported was the right thing to do.

"Because of what I do, I have a platform to speak about things that matter and things that are affecting the community and I think this has been my highlight of my career," he said.

In 2015, he was Denver’s Best Fashion Photographer of the year.

He has been on shoots in France, Belgium and the Czech Republic.

Alexander’s father brought him to the United States from El Salvador when he was a child.

Now, his future in Denver is uncertain.

Alexander is planning on reapplying for his Deferred Action for Child Arrivals (DACA) work permit.

DACA was created by former President Barack Obama to protect people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children from deportation. While President Donald Trump ended the program, he gave Congress six months to figure out a solution. However, earlier this month, President Trump said there would be "no more DACA deal," worrying recipients as to whether they will be deported.

Alexander, like many others, isn't sure what will happen between now and when he plans to reapply for his permit in August.