Six new shops and restaurants announced for LoDo’s Dairy Block

DENVER — One of the trendiest corners of Lower Downtown will soon welcome six new restaurants and shops.

The Dairy Block, which runs from 18th and 19th Streets between Blake and Wazee Streets, is being marketed as “Denver’s first pedestrian alleyway.”

Developers announced the six openings below in a press release Friday:

Run for the Roses — An underground cocktail lounge

Free Market — A retail gallery with a “new multi-brand retail model”

Berkeley Supply — A menswear store specializing in American-made goods

Foraged — A restaurant featuring “local and international, seasonal ingredients”

Eagle Company — A boutique selling a variety of accessories

Will Leather Goods — A shop with artisan leather goods. There are six other Will stores in the U.S.

The Dairy Block is already home to a hotel and and office space along with several restaurants and retail outlets.

In early June, visitors will have even more options with the opening of Milk Market, a food hall featuring 15 restaurant and bar concepts, according to the release.