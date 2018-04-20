Rain & snow to start the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain showers will be around through the evening hours in Denver and along the Front Range. There will be additional rain showers on the eastern plains. And, snow will be falling into the night across the Colorado mountains. This is exactly what we need to help with our dry conditions and reduce the fire danger.

The rain in Denver will change to a period of snow during the overnight hours heading into Saturday. By 9AM the snow will change back to rain showers and then slowly end during the afternoon. If you have plans to be out early on Saturday you'll need to bundle up because temperatures will be in the cold 30s.

As far as accumulation in Denver we are predicting about a 1/2" of slushy snow early on Saturday. Totals will be higher on the south side of town with snow between 2"-4" in areas like Highlands Ranch, Castle Rock, Castle Pines, Parker, Sedalia, Franktown & Kiowa. And, the foothills & mountains will get the deepest snow with measurements from 4"-10".

