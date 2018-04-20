Rain and snow moves into Denver metro area Friday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A storm system that has been tracked all week is set to move into the Denver metro area on Friday afternoon.

It will start dry and sunny early in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, then clouds increase with sprinkles for lunch and rain for the afternoon commute.

High temperatures will reach 54 degrees ahead of the front.

The mountains can expect valley rain and snow above 9,000 feet. Then, colder air moves in, turning all the precipitation to snow on Friday afternoon.

Snow continues overnight into Saturday morning before tapering off midday Saturday.

One inch of accumulation is expected in Denver, with heavier totals to the south and west of the city.

Fort Collins will get less than 1 inch, with Boulder and Parker getting 2 inches; 1-2 inches in Lakewood and Highlands Ranch; 4-6 inches in Castle Rock; and 6 inches in Evergreen.

Some mountain locations along the Continental Divide could get up to 1 foot of snow.

The rain changes to snow in Denver overnight Friday into Saturday morning, then back to rain before ending about noon.

High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 40s and 50s.

It will be drier and sunny on Sunday as highs rebound into the 60s.

Temperatures then zoom into the 70s on Monday with a chance of afternoon rain showers.

