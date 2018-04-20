Police warn of kidnapping scam in southwest Denver

DENVER — Officers have responded to reports of kidnappings in southwest Denver the past two days, the Denver Police Department said Friday.

Police said someone is calling parents and demanding money for the safe return of their children.

The caller has demanded the money to be wired to a bank. Calls were made in the late afternoon.

Police said they have found the alleged kidnappings to be false and none of the children were found to be abducted or harmed.

Anyone who receives a similar call is asked to call police at 720-913-2000.