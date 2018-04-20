Northbound Interstate 25 partially closed near Lone Tree following crash

LONE TREE, Colo. — The right two lanes of northbound Interstate 25 are closed one mile south of Ridgegate Parkway near Lone Tree, according to the South Metro Fire Department.
The agency said on Twitter that the closure was caused by a box truck crash. The truck was carrying a 110-gallon tank of diesel fuel which is leaking. However, no waterways are impacted.
The partial closure has created a significant slowdown for northbound drivers. Traffic cameras show traffic crawling near Castle Pines Parkway. A tweet from the Colorado State Patrol’s Castle Rock office said traffic was backed up to Castle Rock.