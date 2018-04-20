Northbound Interstate 25 partially closed near Lone Tree following crash

LONE TREE, Colo. — The right two lanes of northbound Interstate 25 are closed one mile south of Ridgegate Parkway near Lone Tree, according to the South Metro Fire Department.

2 lanes of northbound I-25 are closed 1 mile south of Ridgegate Parkway due to a box truck accident with no injuries. The truck contains a 110 gallon diesel tank that is leaking. Fuel spill on the ground contained, no waterways impacted. Expect extended delays in traffic. pic.twitter.com/tkjSYZAZFZ — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) April 20, 2018

The agency said on Twitter that the closure was caused by a box truck crash. The truck was carrying a 110-gallon tank of diesel fuel which is leaking. However, no waterways are impacted.

Crash involving a small HAZMAT spill on NB I 25 at mp 191. 2of4 lanes blocked. Traffic backed up south to Castle Rock — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) April 20, 2018

The partial closure has created a significant slowdown for northbound drivers. Traffic cameras show traffic crawling near Castle Pines Parkway. A tweet from the Colorado State Patrol’s Castle Rock office said traffic was backed up to Castle Rock.