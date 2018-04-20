Hundreds of santas from around the world attend convention in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- Santas from around the world are in Colorado for the bi-annual gathering of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas.

This group is meeting at the Omni Interlocken Hotel in Broomfield.

It’s a place, a gathering and an event where 400 santas hone their skills, update their wardrobe, socialize and just enjoy a little time off before the Christmas season begins.

These are very special santas. They take what they do very seriously. They love to serve.

From beard care to voice training to reindeer 101, everything every good Santa needs to know. Besides having a real beard they all have another thing in common.

A heart twice the size of most of us.

Merry Christmas!