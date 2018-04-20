× FOX31’s Serving Those Who Serve awarded prestigious national award

DENVER — The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation announced Friday that FOX31’s Serving Those Who Serve is the winner of the prestigious 2018 Celebration of Service to America Award.

FOX31 addressed the needs of Colorado’s nearly 500,000 veterans and active-duty service members through the FOX31 Serving Those Who Serve initiative.

FOX31 anchor Jeremy Hubbard and his team produced five half-hour documentaries in 2017, taking viewers on extraordinary journeys from the shores of France to a return to Vietnam.

In addition, the station launched the “Hero of the Month” program in 2017, recognizing veterans, active-duty service members, military family members and volunteers for their extraordinary efforts. The station also formed the “Serving Those Who Serve” Advisory Board, which meets quarterly to bring local non-profit veterans organizations together to share ideas and resources and to advise the station on military issues that should be covered.

“We recognized a need in late 2016 to explore the extraordinary sacrifices, accomplishments and challenges of our military community,” said Joan Barrett, Vice President & General Manager of KDVR-TV. “The people we’ve met, organizations we’ve supported and stories we’ve shared are powerful and we’re grateful for this award recognizing the contributions highlighted through this important station priority.”

“The armed forces are part of the DNA of Colorado. We have a huge military presence, and our state is home to hundreds of thousands of veterans. This honor really belongs to them, for allowing us to share their stories with our viewers. And I’m proud of my co-anchor Aristea Brady, and our reporters, photographers and editors who’ve all played a role in making ‘Serving Those Who Serve’ a top priority at FOX 31.” – Jeremy Hubbard, FOX31 Anchor.

“Our organization has benefitted from this project because we have been able to participate in this dialogue and connect with our community in a way that would be very challenging to do individually. FOX31 deserves a great deal of credit for making this project a priority and for devoting the time, effort and leadership to drive action and grow community relations. Thank you, FOX31.” – Ana Pallés Yelen, Executive Director and Co-Founder, HealingWarriorsProgram.org.

“On behalf of Freedom Service Dogs of America, being a part of the Serving Those Who Serve Advisory Board has been wonderful. To be amongst other nonprofits who have a common goal of supporting veterans is inspiring, and an honor. The connections made through the Advisory Board have helped us to build connections and alliances with other organizations. This is something we hope to be able to expand upon and explore the possibility of creating innovative partnerships in the future.” – Erin Conley, Director of Communications, Freedom Service Dogs.

“The Serving Those Who Serve initiative is giving a voice to our service members and their families – not only here in Colorado, but nationwide. With the civilian-military divide widening daily, the issues that our heroes face so often go unnoticed. At Project Sanctuary, we see families every day that are exhausted because they’re not being heard, let alone understood. By amplifying these issues, the Serving Those Who Serve project is generating that awareness, that accountability, and that sense of duty across our communities, to ensure our heroes – and those who love them – finally have a seat at the table.” – Kara Pappas, CDO, Project Sanctuary.