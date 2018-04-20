× Big metro Denver school districts cancel classes for planned teacher walkouts

DENVER — Parents may need to come up with a child care plan for Thursday or Friday of next week as schools all over the Metro Area continue to announce plans to cancel classes one day due to labor shortages.

This comes as thousands of teachers prepare to walkout and head to the Capitol to rally for better funding and retirement.

Monday, so many Englewood teachers decided to head to the Capitol, the district cancelled classes. Next week, two of the largest districts in our state will do the same.

Jefferson County teachers will walkout on Thursday, so that district won’t hold classes for a day.

Cherry Creek, Adams 12 Five Star, and Poudre will cancel their classes on Friday, while Denver Public Schools will be on a half day.

“We’ve been trying all kinds of different venues to be heard, and those have not worked, and now we need to do something a little more drastic,” Jefferson County teacher Kay Landon said.

Stephanie Rossi, another Jefferson County teacher said, “This is a professional development day of a different kind.”

While some parents may be scrambling for last minute child care, the dad we caught up with says he doesn’t mind the day off.

Cherry Creek Parent Mike Burke said, “They’re a big part of this community, so I support them doing that and if my child is going to stay home because of that I think that’s fine.”

The teachers say they understand legislators don’t have control over everything.

“Let’s talk about how you distribute the money that you do have control over,” Rossi said.

They also know there’s a bill circulating that could help.

Landon said, “I don’t want any of those sneaky little changes that they do to amendments to get put in there.”

Regardless, they want to see things through until the end.

“We’re in a rich state and we have poor schools,” Landon said.

Teachers with Jeffco Schools say they are always thinking about their students, that’s why they decided to walkout on Thursday, because there is a student event on Friday.