Adams 12, Cherry Creek school districts cancel classes for April 27 teacher protests

DENVER — Two of Colorado’s largest school districts have canceled classes for April 27, one of two days teachers are planning to rally for increased public education funding at the state capitol.

Adams 12 Five Star Schools and the Cherry Creek School District announced Friday that classes will be canceled on the 27.

More than 1,400 Cherry Creek teachers have already asked to take leave so they can participate in the rally, district superintendent Harry Bull said in a release.

“With nearly half of teachers out, the district is not able to deliver on our promise of safe schools and rich learning environments for all children. Therefore, we are making the decision in advance to give parents more time to plan,” Bull said.

The superintendent added that Colorado “ranks near the bottom” for per-pupil funding and more teachers and parents are demanding change.

The protests follow similar events in Oklahoma and West Virginia.

In a statement announcing the closure, Adams 12 Superintendent Chris Gdowski said state funding has not even been sufficient enough to keep pace with inflation.

“We’re not able to give our students what they need and what they deserve given a state funding system that has gone backwards over the past decade,” said Gdowski.

Like Cherry Creek, the Adams 12 district is requiring teachers to use personal time, as the 27 is still considered a workday.

On Monday, the Englewood School District canceled classes while teachers rallied for reform at the capitol.

The districts also join Jefferson County Public Schools, which canceled classes for April 26. In a letter, the district encouraged parents to participate in Take Your Child to Work Day,” which is also on the 26.