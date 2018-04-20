Search for missing 83-year-old man with Parkinson’s disease in Boulder called off

BOULDER, Colo. — The search for an 83-year-old man with Parkinson’s disease who had been reported missing has been called off, the Boulder Police Department said Friday.

Richard Alber walked away from his home on Kalmia Avenue between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Officers searched a neighborhood on Thursday night with a drone and two search and rescue dogs. Reverse notification calls were also sent to residents in the area.

At 9 a.m. Friday, officers found a man matching Alber’s description deceased in a window well at the home where he was reported missing by his family.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Foul play is not suspected, police said.