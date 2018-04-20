× 2 disabled trains on the RTD A Line near the airport cause ‘severe delays’

DENVER — RTD recommended passengers who wanted to use the train to get to and from Denver International Airport find alternate transportation Friday night. That’s because there were two disabled trains on the A Line tracks between the Airport Station and the 61st and Peña Station.

RTD was operating bus shuttle service between those two stations while it worked to remove the disabled trains from the tracks, but it warned passengers about “severe delays.”

RTD said that a train leaving the airport at about 4 p.m. “encountered something on the overhead wire that knocked the connecting pantograph down.”

The pantograph is the apparatus which is mounted on the roof of an electric commuter train to collect power from the overhead electrical wire.

It wasn’t known how long the disruption in service would last.