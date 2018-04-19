Woman killed by falling tree branch during Louisville windstorm

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — A woman died after being struck by a tree branch during a wicked windstorm on Tuesday, the Louisville Police Department said.

The 62-year-old woman, who was identified Thursday as Lucinda Spencer of Lafayette, was hit by the branch about 2 p.m. in the 400 block of Walnut Street.

When officers arrived, they found Spencer was barely conscious. She had been moving into an apartment and was resting under the tree when the strong wind gusts began.

Witnesses told police that a large branch broke off and hit Spencer in the head. She died Wednesday.

An autopsy will be conducted Thursday by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office and the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

Police said wind gusts up to 89 mph were reported in Louisville at the time of the incident.