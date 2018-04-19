Wildfire danger remains high ahead of storm bringing rain, snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Wildfire danger will remain high across Colorado on Thursday.

Wind gusts in the afternoon will increase to 30-40 mph in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. High temperatures will reach 68 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

The mountains can expect increasing clouds and warm temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Wind gusts will increase to 60 mph.

Rain and snow move into the mountains on Thursday night and continue on Friday and Saturday morning before tapering-off.

Rain showers move into the Front Range, including Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, on Friday afternoon for the afternoon rush.

It will be all rain initially, then it mixes with snow Friday night and could change to all snow into Saturday morning before changing back to rain.

One inch of accumulation is forecast for Denver with 1-3 inches for most other areas, including Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, Aurora, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

There could be 6 inches in Castle Rock, Monument, Conifer, Evergreen and Nederland, and 6-18 inches in the mountains above 9,000 feet, including the ski areas.

It will turn drier, with sunny and warmer conditions on Sunday with a high temperature of 66 degrees.

