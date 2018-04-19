Video: Denver man reports being attacked with bear repellent, Hummer stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — A Hummer was stolen after a suspect sprayed the owner with bear spray, according to a Denver police report narrative released Thursday.

“As soon as I turned around, the guy just had the bear mace,” Michael Chelala said. “I didn’t know at the time what it was.”

Chelala, who says he is now offering a $2,000 reward for anyone who can find his hummer and put the perpetrators behind bars, released surveillance video of the incident to the FOX31 Problem Solvers on Thursday.

Chelala said the suspect tried to fool him into thinking he was getting paid $20,000 for his Hummer. But the cash of the Craigslist scam was mostly dollar bills.

The crime, that sent Chelala and his roommate to an emergency room, was reported at an apartment building at 9th and Lincoln in Denver.

“The fact that I had a butcher knife, and I’m twice the size, and I have another male with me— it didn’t phase him,” Chelala said.

Video surveillance shows the roommates, and who they call their attacker, getting onto an elevator late Wednesday night— heading to their apartment unit to finish the cash deal while the alleged perp’s girlfriend waited outside with the Hummer, according to Chelala.

Surveillance video shows the alleged suspect appearing very anxious to get off the elevator following the reported attack. The roommates told police that man and his girlfriend got away with the Hummer.

“I was in the lobby ... just pounding my fist against the ground just waiting for the ambulance to get here,” Chelala said.

Hours after the attack, both men said they still have some symptoms from the bear spray.