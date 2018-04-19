Tree experts have tips for caring for trees after destructive windstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Many homeowners across Denver are still trying to clean up trees downed by this week's wicked windstorm.

Tree crews say their phones haven’t stopped ringing since those incredible gusts moved through the area Tuesday.

A huge tree was blown down in Brenda Chavez’s backyard in Southwest Denver.

She along with many homeowners are now wanting to know what to do with other trees in their yards.

Chavez asked, “Should we cut some more down?”

Joe Phillipps is a certified arborist – who has been working almost nonstop these past coupe of days.

Trees that could cause you trouble he says, are sometimes easy to spot.

Phillipps who owns AAA Emergency Tree Service said, “If you see a bunch of mushrooms at the base of a tree you probably have some problems."

Having trees either worked on or removed can help prevent them from crashing down.

He also said if they make a hollow sound when you knock on them, they may have a problem with decay.

Peeling bark may be indicative of another issue.

He says branches need to be trimmed at different times for different trees.

Brenda Chavez says the tree in her backyard is going to have to come down.

The cost of clearing a tree clean can vary widely.

But Phillipps recommends you get your tree company to be very detailed in its contract specifying the job that will be done before work begins.