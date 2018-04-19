Tokyo Joe’s apologizes after posting sign suggesting ‘addicts’ can’t use bathroom 

DENVER — Colorado Japanese restaurant Tokyo Joe’s apologized on Thursday morning after posting a sign deemed by one state lawmaker to be inappropriate.

Rep. Jonathan Singer of Longmont tweeted a photo of a sign on the door of one of the chain’s bathroom doors that read, “Restrooms are for Tokyo Joe ‘s Addicts only.”

Singer tweeted the photo and wrote, “Addiction is no laughing matter. We had a bill to stop overdose deaths. Tokyo Joe’s can do better.”

Tokyo Joe’s said it will speak with the store’s management team, saying “the intent was not to poke fun at addiction.”