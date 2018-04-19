Colorado lawmaker proposes renaming part of I-25 after Barack Obama

DENVER — A Colorado lawmaker is hoping to rename a portion of one of the state’s busiest thoroughfares after former President Barack Obama.

Rep. Dan Pabon, who represents northwest Denver in the Colorado State House, proposed House Joint Resolution 18-1016 to the House Transportation and Energy Committee Thursday.

It would rename the entire stretch of Interstate 25 within the city of Denver the Barack Obama Highway.

According to Pabon’s website, the renaming would honor the former president by “commemorating his extraordinary message of hope and resiliency that will continue to inspire the nation for generations to come.”

The bill lists a number of President Obama’s accomplishments, such as “supporting groundbreaking LGBT-rights decisions” and “bringing stability to the markets and growth to the economy” during the recession as reasoning for the change.

A portion of I-25 in El Paso County is named after former President Ronald Reagan. Farther south in Pueblo County, another section of the interstate is called the John F. Kennedy Memorial Highway.