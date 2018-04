Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESA COUNTY, Colo. -- Strong winds forced a wildfire to jump the Colorado River and I-70 near Fruita in Mesa County in western Colorado Thursday afternoon.

I-70 was closed in both directions between the Fruita and Loma exits, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.

I-70 CLOSED (at Loma and Fruita) #IslandSkipperFire #MesaCounty #GrandJunction #LomaCO #FruitaCO Motorists are urged to drive with caution and be aware of possible high winds and potential poor visibility. ALT RT: US 50 & US 6. pic.twitter.com/HMwdoZloUx — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 19, 2018

It's called the Skipper Island Fire. No structures were threatened at mid-afternoon Thursday.

#BREAKING: Interstate 70 has been shut down in both directions near mile marker 18 due to the Skipper Island Fire jumping the interstate. Photo via CDOT traffic camera. Smoke from the fire can be seen from the Loma exit. pic.twitter.com/PF8I7X5gXz — KJCT8.com (@KJCTNews8) April 19, 2018

There were reports from officials a campfire may have started this wildfire.