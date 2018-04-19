Several walkouts planned at metro area schools for 19th anniversary of Columbine shooting

DENVER — Students at high schools across the country are expected to walk out of classes Friday, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting, in their latest push for gun control. But they won’t be protesting at Columbine. Classes will be canceled there just as they have been every April 20 since the massacre and school leaders have asked nearby schools to join them in holding days of service, rather than walkouts.

Below is a list of Denver metro area schools where walkouts are planned Friday, all of which are planned to begin at 10 a.m.: