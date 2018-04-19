Senior project raises money for law enforcement training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- In light of the tragic deaths of three Colorado deputies, a few students at Skyview Academy in Highlands Ranch decided to raise money in support of officers.

As part of a senior project called “The Big Idea,” several students organized a volleyball tournament on March 30, and it involved Douglas County police officers and Skyview Academy teachers and students. Those students named their project “Serving the Blue 2018.” They say about a hundred people attended the event.

The group raised more than $5,000 for the Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Training Center Foundation (HRLETCF). They say $1,100 came from the event, and there were more than $4,000 in donations online. They also say more money was coming in.

On Thursday, they made a presentation in front of several law enforcement officials, and presented HRLETCF with a check.

“With the recent deaths of police officers earlier this year, it really struck us in a profound way, and we wanted to do something to impact our community, and build community with our police officers. Specifically, (Deputy) Zackari Parrish because he went to my church, and I knew of him,” said Matthew Gresh, a senior at Skyview Academy.

Within a five week span, Parrish, Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm, and El Paso Deputy Micah Flick, were all shot and killed while on duty.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock attended and said the money raised will have an impact greater than what the students may see. He mentioned how officers from other departments outside of Colorado come to the Center to train, and then take those skills back to their communities.

Some of the other seniors involved include Lisa Retzlaff, Jimmy Scavuzzo, and Jordan Wilson.