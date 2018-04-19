× Police asking motorcyclists to quiet down driving through Morrison

MORRISON, Colo. — Morrison Police will start enforcing a noise ordinance this weekend in hopes of quieting motorcyclists headed through town.

In a letter given to motorcyclists, it said officers will be listening for “unreasonable noise” and then looking for exhaust system modifications and “evidence of an EPA stamp.” The first citation is $200 and the second citation increases to $400 and a court appearance.

Motorcyclists in Morrison had mixed reaction to the ordinance.

“I think it’s a good thing. You don’t want people revving engines and doing that stuff and making fools of themselves in front of the public and making noise,” said Timothy Lynch.

“This is just another reason to pull you over,” said Brian Eckes. “I am already scared enough going through this place anyways. It’s like going through a school zone. They are going to pull you over.”

Police Chief George Mumma said his officers aren’t trying to write more tickets but instead, trying to find a way to keep everyone happy.

“We want people to come, we want the motorcycles, we want the hot rods, we just need to tone it down a little bit so the folks that live in that really constricted area can live peacefully as well,” said Mumma.

The town of Morrison is posting signs about the ordinance along Highway 8, Highway 74, Highway 93 and the entrance to town near the Phillips 66 gas station.