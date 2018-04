Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STK Denver just rolled out a new happy hour initiative, M-F, starting at 3:30 to try their amazing cocktails and half-price wine.

And they used to be closed on Sundays, but now they're open at 5pm for Sunday Suppers with a prime rib special and bottomless glass of wine deal.

STK Denver is located at 1550 Market Street in Denver. Call 720-597-8010 for reservations.